Ontario gives Hamilton extention to clean up Chedoke Creek

January 4, 2023 65 views

By Lisa Lesse Writer The province announced on December 22 that it will extend the deadline to clear the accumulated sewage in Chedoke Creek by one more year, which gives the city of Hamilton until the end of 2023 to work together with the Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI) to plan and implement the cleanup. Back on October 6 of this year following a public dispute with HDI, over concerns about the lack of consultation with the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) was acknowledged by the city. The city agreed to order all contractors for the cleanup project to standby until further notice. At this time the city reported that all communications between itself and HDI were taking place through representative legal counsel. Aaron Detlor, lawyer for HDI, stated that he…

