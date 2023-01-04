Six Nations Elected Council launchs lawsuit demanding more time to field Indian Day School compensation

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is fighting to give Indian Day School survivors more time to apply for compensation. SNEC launched legal action against the Canadian government on December 21 over the class action Settlement Agreement that seeks to provide compensation for the systemic abuse suffered by First Nations children attending the government-run Indian Day Schools. They argue the deadline should be extended to December 30, 2025. SNEC released a statement that said “class member Audrey Hill (Ms. Hill) assert that The Agreement’s timeline, notification and support process for survivors to seek compensation is unrealistically short, culturally insensitive and retraumatizing. In addition, the process took place almost entirely within the COVID-19 pandemic.” It said survivors require more time to receive “a true opportunity to seek compensation,” Six Nations and Ms….



