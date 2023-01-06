OPP arrest man in fatal hit and run of Six Nations woman

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a Haldimand County man in connection to the fatal hit and run of a Six Nations woman walking on Indian Line near Concession 2 of Townsend.

OPP said on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 4:47 a.m., the Norfolk County OPP Detachment , Six Nations Police Service along with Fire and EMS responded to a collision involving a pedestrian. The motorist fled the scene.

As a result of continued investigation, Norfolk County OPP Detachment, Norfolk OPP Crime Unit and Haldimand Norfolk Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a David Street, Haldimand County address.

Police arrested one individual, without incident, and seized a motor vehicle.

Jermaine, O”Raine Syblis, 39, of Haldimand County has been charged with

fail to stop at accident resulting in death, contrary to section 320.16(3) of the Criminal code.

Syblis was held in custody. He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Simcoe at at about 1:30 p.m. today ( Friday, Jan., 6, 2023).

“The OPP would like to take the opportunity to thank all our media outlets and members of the community who came forward and provided information sur rounding this investigation.” – Inspector Jodi Kays, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP.

Add Your Voice