Six Nations home goes up in flames

January 6, 2023 661 views

 

A single family home was hit by fire this morning (Friday, Jan., 6 2023). No details on cause are available. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – A single family home has gone up in flames on Town Line Road just west of Chiefswood Road after flames erupted  and tore through the building shortly before 11 a.m..

Six Nations Fire were on scene. Pumpers had to run for water to help fight the blaze. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

The house is on a small  side road Iroquois Ridge.  Six Nations fire are on scene, with no access to ready water pumpers had to leave the scene to fill and transport.

The smoke was so thick at times n neighbouring houses could not be seen. All emergency services were on scene. No details are available at this time.

Go to Turtle Island News Facebook page for live coverage this morning.

MORE TO COME..

 

