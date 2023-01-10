Extortion Attempt Made: OPP Warn Do Not Share Photos Online

EXPLICIT PICTURES SHARED ONLINE WITH UNKNOWN INDIVIDUAL

Do YOU Really Know Who You Are Speaking To?

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is warning, and reminding, the public to be extremely careful when sharing images and videos over the internet after a report of an extortion at a Haldimand County address.

On Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 12:20 p.m., the OPP were contacted by a resident reporting an extortion.

A Haldimand County resident met an unknown individual online when both began to correspond. While conversing online, explicit pictures were shared with this individual.

The victim was then contacted by the same person who then demanded money, or the pictures previously sent would be shared on social media platforms and with the victim’s family and contacts. The victim realized that they were being extorted and immediately contacted police.

Everyone needs to realize the long- and short-term dangers when requests are made to send out sexually explicit photographs or videos. Those who distribute it also need to be aware of the criminal ramifications of doing so. Once it’s out there, you can’t get it back and you should not be embarrassed to speak to police about your concerns.” – Constable Ed Sanchuk, Haldimand County OPP.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

