OPP Investigate Collisions – Don’t Veer For Deer

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is urging all motorists not to veer for deer and to be alert and aware of their surroundings after police investigated vehicle collisions involving deer.

Deer-vehicle collision rates increase significantly 1.5 hours on either side of sunset and sunrise”. Although there is often signage to warn motorists of higher deer-travelled areas, motorists need to be aware in all areas. Deer don’t limit their activity on rural roads. The animals have been known to cross the busy roadways as well.

“If you suddenly have a deer in your path, we encourage drivers to stay in control, reduce as much speed as possible, and whatever you do, steer straight. Don’t veer for the deer. By changing your direction quickly, you increase the risk of losing control, running off the roadway and rolling your vehicle. This increases the likelihood of sustaining greater damage to your vehicle and serious injury.” – Constable Ed Sanchuk, Haldimand County OPP.

Some other helpful hints to ensure a safe journey during this time of year are as follows:

Look all around, not just straight ahead. Deer will often run across the road from ditches and protected areas such as stream corridors and woodlots.

Where you see one deer, expect more. Deer often travel in herds.

Slow down. The slower you go; the more time you have to react should you encounter a deer.

Deer can move across roads at any time of the day or year but anticipate higher deer movements in the fall and around sunrise & sunset.

Watch for glowing eyes of deer at night.

Don’t veer for deer. Should a deer run into the path of your vehicle, reduce your speed quickly, steer straight and stay in control.

Remove all distractions. Give yourself the best chance possible to see and predict where deer might go.

Buckle up. If you need to stop in a hurry, you want your body restrained to prevent unnecessary injury or possibly death.

“We are committed to educating all drivers in Haldimand County and surrounding areas. Although at times it may seem that the deer come out of nowhere, with a little knowledge and improved driving skill, there are many things’ drivers can do to prevent car-deer collisions.” – Inspector Phil Carter, Detachment Commander, Haldimand County OPP.

