Rights group releases scathing report on Canada’s violations of Indigenous rights

NEW YORK- A leading human rights group says Canada is failing to address long-standing abuses, delivering a scathing rebuke of what it calls the federal government’s inadequate climate policy and violations of the rights of Indigenous people and immigration detainees.

Human Rights Watch says more than two-dozen First Nations remain under long-term drinking water advisories, despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s promise to bring that number down to zero.

The New-York based rights group also says Canada’s border agency continues to operate without oversight, detaining some asylum-seekers indefinitely.

The criticisms levelled in the group’s annual “World Report” extend to Canada’s climate change policy, as well.

The report censures the government for its G20-leading public financing of fossil fuel projects and inadequate measures to support First Nations in adapting to the impacts of climate change.

Human Rights Watch had encouraging words, though, for Canada’s support for LGBTQ people, highlighting the federal government’s recent commitments to a national action plan to strengthen rights at home and abroad.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2023.

Add Your Voice