Brantford Police investigate shooting, man hospitalized

BRANTFORD, ONT- The Brantford Police Service (BPS) are actively investigating a report of a shooting early this morning (Monday, Jan., 16, 2023) outside a Hampton Street residence that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The BPS received a 9-1-1- call about 6:30 a.m. reporting a shooting and a man suffering a gunshot wound was found outside a Hampton Street residence.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Officers are currently on scene .

BPS said they believed it was not a random incident.

Police are asking residents in the immediate area to check any video surveillance between 6:00 am and 6:40pm and contact police with any information.

As this investigation is active and ongoing, additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone who may have information which would assist investigators are asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

