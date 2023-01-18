Local News
ticker

New housing to have moderate health care on site, COVID-19 Emergency Control Group refocused to Emergency Housing

January 18, 2023 2 views

By Turtle Island News Staff Six Nations elders are get more housing with moderate assistance while Six Nations Elected Council staff is focusing its former COVID-19 emergency Control Group onto the community’s emergency housing crisis. Lilly Anne Mt. Pleasant, acting director of Six Nations Housing proposed a change to the 20-unit building slated for Harold Street that included a partnership between the department, social services and health services to provide nurses and personal support workers to the building. Mt. Pleasant told Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) General) General Finance meeting Monday (January 16) staff saw an opportunity to make changes. Mt. Pleasant said the former director of housing Karen Bomberry started the project and it was pitched as a similar building as Sunrise Court, housing elders who can live independently, but…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Six Nations Elected Council organizing healing event for community

January 18, 2023 10

By Turtle Island News staff Grief and loss is something the Six Nations community seems to endure…

Read more
Former Chief William K. Montour
Local News

Six Nations Elected Council pays tribute to former Chief Willam K. Montour

January 18, 2023 12

Former Six Nations Elected Chief William K. Montour brought the community together and successfully helped create…

Read more