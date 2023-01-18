New housing to have moderate health care on site, COVID-19 Emergency Control Group refocused to Emergency Housing

By Turtle Island News Staff Six Nations elders are get more housing with moderate assistance while Six Nations Elected Council staff is focusing its former COVID-19 emergency Control Group onto the community’s emergency housing crisis. Lilly Anne Mt. Pleasant, acting director of Six Nations Housing proposed a change to the 20-unit building slated for Harold Street that included a partnership between the department, social services and health services to provide nurses and personal support workers to the building. Mt. Pleasant told Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) General) General Finance meeting Monday (January 16) staff saw an opportunity to make changes. Mt. Pleasant said the former director of housing Karen Bomberry started the project and it was pitched as a similar building as Sunrise Court, housing elders who can live independently, but…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice