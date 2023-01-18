Local News
Remains of child found in unmarked grave in Saskatchewan

January 18, 2023
“Now we know. It’s proof.” said Chief Michael Starr of Star Blanket Cree Nation. The partial remains of a child believed to be about 125 years old was discovered during ground penetrating radar searches at the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School. The remains were brought in a ceremonial box to a community announcement of the search’s preliminary findings. (Supplied Photo)

Radar shows 2,000 areas of interest at former residential school site in Saskatchewan NEWS ALERT: More possible burials found KENORA, Ont.- Wauzhushk Onigum Nation in northern Ontario says it has uncovered 171 “plausible burials” in a study of unmarked graves within cemetery grounds at a former residential school site. Go to www.theturtleislandnews.com for updates. STAR BLANKET CREE NATION -The Star Blanket Cree Nation in Saskatchewan says ground-penetrating radar has discovered more than 2,000 areas of interest at the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School, site of one of the longest-running residential schools in the country. “Now we know it’s proof.” said Chief Michael Starr of Star Blanket Cree Nation after announcing preliminary results of the radar ground search of the Qu’Appelle residential school site and discovery of a child’s partial remains….

