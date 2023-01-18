Six Nations Council wants budget timelines back to Feb., not later

By Turtle Island News Staff Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) budget process is hitting some road blocks due to last year’s late start. Councillors voiced concerns at the General Finance meeting on January 16th about a second year of tight timelines to approve budgets after March 22 and 23 were proposed by staff as days to hear and approve departmental budgets. Last year the director of finance scheduled SNEC’s two-day budget approval meeting in early February and without a finance director at the helm, Jennifer Court, Director of Financial Reporting and Analysis scheduled the meetings and director deadlines even later this year, leaving only a week before the end of the fiscal year to make changes. “The budget calendar mirrored last year’s calendar. I was just trying to follow the…



