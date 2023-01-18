Six Nations Elected Council organizing healing event for community

By Turtle Island News staff Grief and loss is something the Six Nations community seems to endure often, but the last few months have taken a toll. Six Nations Elected Chief (SNEC) Mark Hill said the community needs to come together to alleviate some of the pain from the last few months to remember their collective strength and take joy in the community again. SNEC has kept Community Safety as a standing item on their General Council agenda since April 2022 after a young woman was badly beaten and attacked by dogs. Hill announced during the Jan., 10th council meeting that his office is working to plan a community event in February aimed at helping to heal the community through both traditional and non-traditional means, as a way to include as…



