Six Nations Elected Council pays tribute to former Chief Willam K. Montour

Former Six Nations Elected Chief William K. Montour brought the community together and successfully helped create many of the community spaces enjoyed today. The former Six Nations Elected Chief passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 8 at the age of 81. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) held a moment of silence for Montour at the General Council meeting on January 10th. Current Elected Chief Mark Hill said Montour’s legacy in the community will not be forgotten. “Bill has contributed many things to this community and has really been a trailblazer for projects and buildings we see here today. He was a fantastic leader, he was really one of bringing our people together,” he said. “His legacy will live on through many members of the community daily…”…



