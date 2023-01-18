Six Nations Elected Council to attend Jay Treaty conferences

By Turtle Island News staff Six Nations will spend the next few weeks diving into Jay’s Treaty and attending conferences. On Jan. 10 at the General Council meeting Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved motions to send two representatives from SNEC to two separate conferences surrounding the Jay Treaty at the end of January and early February. Elected Chief Mark Hill and Sherri Lyn Hill-Pierce will travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for the 2023 Jay Treaty Border Alliance (JTBA) Conference and then to the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne UNDRIP Consultation on January 18 and 19 at the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. The Conference is designed to bring awareness to issues that are unique to the United States-Canada border. There will be an overview of the Tribal Border Crossing Parity Act, a…



