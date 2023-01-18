Six Nations man facing attempted murder charge in motor vehicle accident

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police have charged a 31-year-old man with attempted murder in a hit and run on Fourth Line Road that occurred last July.

Police released information on the six-month-old hit and run after Turtle Island News and the Brantford Expositor questioned why the information had not been made public when it occurred in July 2022. Instead, media learned of the charge when the man appeared in a Brantford court last week.

The charges came after Six Nations Police received a report from a hospital of a hit and run on Fourth Line July 4, 2022.

Six Nations Police said in a press release Wednesday, January 18, 2022, the charges are connected to a continued investigation of a motor vehicle accident on Fourth Line July 4th 2022 that saw the victim, suffering serious injuries, taken to “a nearby hospital” privately. Six Nations Police said they responded to the accident location and began an investigation that has continued.

On Nov. 9, 2022, Jesse Wayne Whitlow, 31, of Hagersville was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder, Dangerous Driving-Bodily Harm, and fail to Stop at Accident. Whitlow was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.

The investigation continues.

