Six Nations Police quiet on attempted murder charges

Six Nations Police have charged a local man with a series of charges including attempted murder from an incident Nov., 10, 2022. However police are not releasing information on the charges or if they are connected with an incident Nov., 18th on Seneca Road that saw a taxi cab driver slumped over in the cab. He was taken to hospital in critical condition. SN Police charged a 17 -year-old with aggravated assault. He was also facing Attempt Murder, Robbery with a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon, 3 counts of Failing to Comply with Release Order and several firearms related offences. According to an Expositor article, court documents show a Jesse Wayne Whitlow, 31, was charged on Nov. 10 with the attempted murder of a 30-year-old Six Nations man,…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice