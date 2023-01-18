Local News
Six Nations to renew Imperial Oil pipeline agreement to cross territory

January 18, 2023 2 views

By Turtle Island News staff Six Nations will see more than $2 million over the next seven years to help drive interest in, and to fund, STEM education from Imperial Oil. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a fourth seven year contract with Imperial Oil to fund the Science Education and Employment Development (S.E.E.D.) program at its General Council meeting on Jan. 10. The program is administered by a steering committee with community members like Rebecca Jamieson, president of Six Nations Polytechnic, who said SNEC’s legal team had already looked over the agreement and “raised no issues” with it. The agreement states that Imperial Oil will give Six Nations a little more than $324,000 (plus an Ontario Consumer Price Index Supplement (CPI Supplement) based on the average Ontario CPI) annually…

