The proof is now there

The words echoed. Not only in the air of the Star Blanket Cree Nation community hall but in every Indigenous Nation in the country. The words everyone knew would be coming but dreaded. Proof of an unmarked grave at a residential school site. The much needed proof that Canada needed to see but generations of Indigenous people knew was there. “Now we know, it’s proof.” said Chief Michael Starr of Star Blanket Cree Nation. During ground penetrating searches at the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School, about 75 km northeast of Regina a fragment of a child’s jawbone was unearthed in October and ground-penetrating radar found 2,000 areas of interest. The province’s coroner’s service said it was a child four to six years old from about 125 years ago. Prime Minister…



