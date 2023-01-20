National News
ticker

Eby promises $50M to help get fire damaged wood to B.C. mills 

January 20, 2023 31 views

VANCOUVER- British Columbia Premier David Eby is promising $50 million from the upcoming budget to help transfer fire-damaged wood from remote areas to pulp mills.

Eby told the Truck Loggers Association Convention in Vancouver that will mean more work for forestry contractors hauling fibre that would otherwise be too costly or remote to access.

The premier says the money would be funnelled through the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C., with the goal of keeping those in the industry working.

The premier says the forestry industry is “clearly in crisis” and that means industry and government need to “find new ways of doing business.”

At the association’s first in-person convention in three years, Eby highlighted the $90-million B.C. manufacturing jobs fund targeting rural communities affected by the downturn, and a new agreement around land management signed this week with the Blueberry River First Nations.

That agreement provides a two-year plan for timber supply in northeastern B.C., while the nation and government negotiate longer-term agreements.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2023.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

How ground penetrating radar is used to find unmarked graves at residential schools 

January 20, 2023 26

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Ground-penetrating radar is the technology behind the discoveries of…

Read more
National News

Ottawa’s Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to get an Indigenous name 

January 20, 2023 26

By Cindy Tran THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- An Ottawa thoroughfare currently named after Canada’s first prime…

Read more

Leave a Reply