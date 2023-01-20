OPP Seeking Public’s Help In Robbery at Mississaugas of Credit First Nation

MISSISSAUGAS OF CREDIT FIRST NATION- – The Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a robbery on Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

Haldimand OPP responded to an early morning robbery Thursday, January 19, 2023, at about 2:58 am, at a King St., W business where a man approached a window and brandished a firearm.

OPP said the suspect fled on foot with a quantity of cash and cigarettes. There were no injuries.

The OPP Canine unit and West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) attended the area to search for the suspect, but he was not located.

The suspect is described as a male in his 30’s, approximately 6’3″ with a medium skin complexion and average build. He was wearing a dark Carhartt hooded sweater with the hood up, dark pants, reddish running shoes and a bandana covering the lower portion of his face.

The investigation is ongoing.

Residents and visitors in the area during that time with dashcams or security cameras are being asked to check their footage for any suspicious activity. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact the Haldimand County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppersbb.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

