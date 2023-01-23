Man Killed In Single Vehicle Collision On Cockshutt Road

BRANT, ON – A 19-year-old Ancaster man has been killed in a motor vehicle accident Saturday, January 21, 2023 after the vehicle left the roadway and struck a hydro pole on Cockshutt Road in Brant County.

On Saturday January 21, 2023, at approximately 7:51 a.m., Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), County of Brant Fire Department and Brant-Brantford Paramedic Services responded to a collision on Cockshutt Road in the County of Brant.

OPP determined that a passenger vehicle had left the roadway and struck a hydro pole. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Quinn Haienr 19, of Ancaster.

Cockshutt Road was closed for approximately seven hours while emergency crews and investigators were on scene.

OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team members continue to investigate the collision. Police are asking anyone who owns a dash camera and may have been in the area between 3:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. or anyone with information to assist the investigation, to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

