National News
ticker

Area of interest at Manitoba landfill has been clear of waste since June: committee 

January 24, 2023 43 views

WINNIPEG-An Indigenous-led committee tasked with determining whether it’s possible to recover the remains of two First Nations women from a landfill says there hasn’t been waste deposited at an area of interest there since last summer.

Members of the team met with the owner of Prairie Green landfill earlier this month to discuss the status of operations at the privately run landfill just outside Winnipeg.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs say in a statement that no additional materials have been deposited to the landfill cell that police marked as an area of interest since June, meaning there is less waste to remove if a search is conducted.

Police have said they would not search the landfill for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, citing the passage of time and a large volume of material deposited at the site.

Police have charged Jeremy Skibicki with first-degree murder in the deaths of Harris, Myran, Rebecca Contois and an unidentified woman, whom Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

The partial remains of Contois were found in June at a separate city-run landfill.

The committee has submitted a funding proposal to the federal government for the feasibility study and expects it to be completed by the end of March.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2023.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Mississaugas of Credit First Nation’s “old” council house gets make-over

January 25, 2023 17

By Lisa Iesse Writer The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation’s (MCFN) historic ‘Old Council House’…

Read more
National News

Khill to be sentenced in spring in shooting death of Jonathan Styres

January 25, 2023 21

HAMILTON, ONT-Peter Khill, convicted in the 2016 shooting death of Six Nations’ Jonathan Styres will be…

Read more

Leave a Reply