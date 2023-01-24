Brantford Police looking for “vehicle of interest” after sexual assault

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police Service (BPS) wants to speak with the driver of a vehicle of interest that was in the area where a sexual assault took place last week.

BPS received a report of a sexual assault on Jan. 19 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. near Grand River Ave. and Church St.

The vehicle of interest is described as a dark-coloured SUV, similar to a Ford Explorer with a factory chrome detail and a sticker on its passenger side. The rear window also has the words similar to “mom” underneath.

Police said the vehicle was seen in the area at the time of the incident. Police believe the driver may have information that could assist them in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Meagan Hart at 519-756-7050 ext. 2584.

