Hagersville Woman Facing Impaired Driving charge

January 24, 2023 258 views

OHSWEKEN, ON – A Hagersville woman is facing an impaired driving charge after Six Nations Police were called to  a motor vehicle collision on 2nd Line Road, Monday, Jan., 22, 2023.
Six Nations Police said they responded to the accident at about 7:49 p.m. and found a vehicle had flipped over on its side in the ditch.
When police arrived  at the scene they spotted the female driver outside of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
The investigation revealed the vehicle was travelling eastbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to the slippery road conditions and slid into the ditch.
Six Nations Police said after speaking with the driver, “she displayed evidence to impairment by alcohol and police detected an odour of alcohol emanating from her breath”.

Further investigation revealed the female driver was operating the motor vehicle with an blood alcohol content above 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood.
Police have arrested and charged Hannah Patterson, 25, of Hagersville, Ontario with the following criminal offences:
– Alcohol per se Offence “80 plus”
The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford, Ontario at a later date.

