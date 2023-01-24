National News
ticker

New addiction treatment clinic in Winnipeg will be Indigenous led, province says 

January 24, 2023 46 views

WINNIPEG-The Manitoba government is putting up close to

$900,000 to set up the province’s first Indigenous-led Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine clinic.

There are already six such clinics, which provide assessments, counselling, medication and referrals to treatment programs.

The government says the new Indigenous-led one will open in the spring in central Winnipeg and will offer culturally relevant programming.

The clinic will be open five days a week, have a mobile outreach vehicle and provide up to 2,300 patient visits per year.

The clinic will be run by the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre, which says the staff will be largely Indigenous and will have experience in helping people with addiction.

Monica Cyr, the centre’s director of research, says the rapid-access clinic will be a big help.

“We believe compassion, empathy and anti-racist care is how community members attain their personal best,” she said Tuesday.

“Having a RAAM clinic here … will ensure those living with addiction can access help when they need it, where they need it, in the place that they need it. A place led by Indigenous people for Indigenous people.”

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2023.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

The toll on families is tremendous:’ N.W.T. sees increase in opioid related deaths

January 24, 2023 45

HAY RIVER, N.W.T.- Health officials in the Northwest Territories say they’re responding to an increase in…

Read more
National News

Quebec Innu community seeks $2.2B from Hydro Quebec for Churchill Falls destruction 

January 24, 2023 50

By Marisela Amador THE CANADIAN PRESS MONTREAL-A Quebec Innu community is suing Hydro-Quebec for $2.2-billion, claiming…

Read more

Leave a Reply