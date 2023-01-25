Local News
ticker

Councillor sounds alarm on Six Nations Housing Crisis

January 25, 2023 2 views

By Turtle Island News staff The housing crisis is coming to a head on Six Nations with a severe lack of housing and land available for members after years of underfunded housing services. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Councillor Helen Miller has been sounding the alarm for more than two years warning Indigenous Services Canada is pushing to expand devolution of housing to First Nations. Miller gave SNEC an update on the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Chiefs Committee on Housing committee at SNEC’s Political Liaison meeting on January 23. She reiterated that her recommendation is, and has always been, for Six Nations to start its own housing authority. “There’s so many people that can’t find housing that don’t have houses. Rent is so high in Brantford, they can’t afford to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Six Nations Health centre working with only one doctor a week

January 25, 2023 14

By Turtle Island News Staff While a medical staff shortage is taking hold of the country,…

Read more
Six Nations Bingo Hall
Local News

SN Grand River Development hits hurdles trying to develop

January 25, 2023 29

By Lynda Powless Editor Political factors including the federal government’s Additions to Reserve (ATR) process for returning…

Read more