Councillor sounds alarm on Six Nations Housing Crisis

By Turtle Island News staff The housing crisis is coming to a head on Six Nations with a severe lack of housing and land available for members after years of underfunded housing services. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Councillor Helen Miller has been sounding the alarm for more than two years warning Indigenous Services Canada is pushing to expand devolution of housing to First Nations. Miller gave SNEC an update on the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Chiefs Committee on Housing committee at SNEC’s Political Liaison meeting on January 23. She reiterated that her recommendation is, and has always been, for Six Nations to start its own housing authority. “There’s so many people that can’t find housing that don’t have houses. Rent is so high in Brantford, they can’t afford to…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice