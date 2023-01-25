Divided for almost 100 years

Six Nations oldest political debate is rearing its head… again. Who gets to be in charge? It’s a debate that has gone on now for 99 years. Yes, in 2024 Six Nations mark 100 years of internal political turmoil. The issue of who gets to be in charge came to the forefront again when councillor Helen Miller raised it during a political liaison session saying Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu’s department is looking into “alternative governance for First Nations.” Councillor Miller questioned what the Minister meant by alternative governance and why the Minister’s office would be undertaking it without consulting with communities. She also asked “I wonder if that’s not the reason [Minister of Crown Indigenous Services] Mark Miller snuck down and met with the Haudenosaunee Chiefs Confederacy Council…
