Feds say ‘no willing partners’ to bring fire codes onto First Nations, including AFN

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-The federal government does not have a willing partner to find a way to introduce fire codes on First Nation reserves, a newly released document shows. The senior director for the Indigenous Fire Marshal Service, however, says there are steps Ottawa can take now to better protect communities. “Doing nothing is not an option,’’ said Blaine Wiggins. “Analyzing the problem that they already know is not an option.’’ A meeting scenario note for Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, obtained by The Canadian Press through access-to-information legislation, details some of the sticking points the department says it has run into when it comes to improving fire prevention. The note was prepared ahead of an anticipated meeting with Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice