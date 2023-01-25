Khill to be sentenced in spring in shooting death of Jonathan Styres

HAMILTON, ONT-Peter Khill, convicted in the 2016 shooting death of Six Nations’ Jonathan Styres will be sentenced April 12th. A Superior Court Judge said Friday Khill is scheduled to return to a Hamilton court room April 12th for sentencing. Khill, because he used a firearm, will receive a minimum of four years in prison. Manslaughter with a firearm comes with a minimum sentence of four years imprisonment. Khill attended the sentencing virtually. He ha been granted bail in December and has been out on a $100,000 bond until his sentencing. A jury of 12 found Khill guilty last year of manslaughter. He shot and killed 29-year-old Jonathan Styres who had broken into his pickup truck in February 2016. Khill was acquitted after a trial in 2018. A new trial was…



