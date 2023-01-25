Mississaugas of Credit First Nation “old” council house get make over

By Lisa Iesse Writer The Missisaugas of the Credit First Nation’s (MCFN) historic ‘Old Council House’ is about to get a face lift. The MCFN’s council recently received a $500,000 Indigenous Tourism Relief Fund grant to help restore the building that has served as the community’s first political and social centre for over 100 years. Since it’s construction in 1882, the Council House has been the centre of the community’s political and social life. Until 1988, the Council House building hosted elected band council meetings, but also many MCFN programs and services. “The building itself housed all of our programs of the day, that’s where we started out of,” community historian and former MSFN Chief Carolyn King said. “And it has been a lot of things for the community, from…
Related Posts
Divided for almost 100 years
January 25, 2023 17
Six Nations oldest political debate is rearing its head… again. Who gets to be in charge?…
Feds say ‘no willing partners’ to bring fire codes onto First Nations, including AFN
January 25, 2023 18
By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-The federal government does not have a willing partner to…