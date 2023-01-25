Onondaga One is Ground Zero In Six Nations housing crisis battle

Six Nations and Habitat for Humanity tackle housing crisis By Lisa Iesse Writer Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) and Habitat for Humanity are tackling the community’s housing crisis with the building of a multi -unit complex that will house five families. It’s the largest housing development at Six Nations in a number of years. “Going forward we’re going to make sure that the housing that we are providing is safe, that it’s accessible and that it continues to be,”said Lily Ann Mt. Pleasant, acting director of Six Nations housing. She added the development is much needed. “Not only for us but the next generation coming in, that they are all going to be realized with these programs and services.” Mt. Pleasant said community housing was needed. “It’s so important for our…



