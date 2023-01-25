Local News
OPP Seeking Public’s Help In Robbery at Mississaugas of Credit First Nation

January 25, 2023 1 view

MISSISSAUGAS OF CREDIT FIRST NATION- – The Haldimand County  Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for  the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a robbery on Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. Haldimand OPP responded to an early morning robbery Thursday, January 19, 2023, at about 2:58 am,  at a King St., W business where a man approached a window and brandished a firearm. OPP said the suspect fled on foot with a quantity of cash and cigarettes. There were no injuries. The OPP Canine unit and West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) attended the area to search for the suspect, but he was not located. The suspect is described as a male in his 30’s, approximately 6’3” with a medium skin complexion and average build. He was…

