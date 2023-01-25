Local News
Six Nations Health centre working with only one doctor a week

January 25, 2023 2 views

By Turtle Island News Staff While a medical staff shortage is taking hold of the country, Six Nations is down to only one doctor once a week at its Gane Yoh’s Community Health Centre. The shortage has Six Nations working to make it more attractive for doctors to provide services in the community. Six Nations Elected Councillor Greg Frazer and Jennifer Smith, executive director of the Six Nations Family Health Team gave a presentation about their progress and next steps to recruitment at the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC)’s Political Liaison meeting on January 23. “We’re flagged, as other communities are [for a shortage of doctors and] in finding and retaining doctors. Sometimes they do come in and stay for one or two years,” Frazer said. He and Smith met…

