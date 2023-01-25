SN Grand River Development hits hurdles trying to develop

By Lynda Powless Editor Political factors including the federal government’s Additions to Reserve (ATR) process for returning land to First Nations is holding up development or transfer of a number of Six Nations properties. Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) has returned management of seven community properties, including the Oneida Business Park, to Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) management after being unable to develop the properties as hoped. SNGRDC announced the return as part of what it called a new “Enhanced Relationship’ between it and SNEC. But when asked by Turtle Island News why SNGRDC was no longer managing the properties SNGRDC said in a statement “Certain properties that are being divested to SNGR cannot be developed due to political factors, these factors are beyond the control of SNGRDC.” The…



