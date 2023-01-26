FedNor provides funding for Indigenous projects

By Darlene Wroe

DISTRICT – Five projects to assist Indigenous communities in Northeastern Ontario have been announced by FedNor.

The Temagami First Nation is one of those recipients, and is receiving $204,250 to support implementation of economic development projects and initiatives identified in the recently established economic development strategy for the Temagami First Nation.

The funds will be used to hire an economic development officer for a three-year term. The economic development officer will have the task of engaging strategic project initiatives that will help build capacity for business development in Temagami First Nation, according to a press release issued by FedNor.

The funding is being provided through FedNor’s Community Investment initiative for Northern Ontario, part of the Northern Ontario Development Program. It has announced new investments of over $1.3 million for five municipal and Indigenous communities in Northeastern Ontario.

The funding is being provided through the Northern Ontario Development Program and its Community Investment Initiative for Northern Ontario, as well as the Canada Community Revitalization Fund. This project is expected to help create over 40 new jobs, in addition to a community economic development organization, as well as new businesses, strategic alliances, and joint ventures across sectors and industries.

KL KEEPERS

The Temiskaming Native Women’s Support Group is also among the recipients, with $487,500 received to support their Keepers of the Circle hub, which delivers programs and services to support the economic development of Indigenous women and families. The FedNor investment will assist in the development of an Indigenous-led interactive food forest system demonstration site that models sustainable land use and renewable energy systems. Specifically, these funds will be used to transform the existing public grounds at the Keepers of the Circle centre in Kirkland Lake into an outdoor space where Indigenous peoples would gather for seasonal ceremonies, community-wide celebrations, and a land-based education site to demonstrate Indigenous land use and agricultural practices.

This funding is provided through FedNor’s Canada Community Revitalization Fund and is expected to help create six new jobs resulting from employment and entrepreneurship in the agri-food sector within the multiple communities represented, the press release stated.

UNION OF ONTARIO INDIANS

The Union of Ontario Indians will receive $190,235 to revitalize the Anishinabek Nation Economic Blueprint, which will help foster economic development opportunities for the 39 member First Nations. Specifically, this project will create a current analysis of the capacity levels within the Anishinabek First Nations, an up-to-date assessment of the Ontario economy and how member First Nations can become active participants and will generate updated regional strategies to begin the development of business plans and initiatives.

This funding is provided through FedNor’s Northern Ontario Development Program and will help create one job for the duration of the project, the press release continued.

COMMERCIAL GREENHOUSE

Nipissing First Nation will receive $272,217 to construct and operate a commercial cold-climate production greenhouse within the community.

FRIENDSHIP CENTRE

The North Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre will receive $202,198 to create a petroform, located on the Chippewa Creek EcoPath. The petroform -sometimes known as boulder outlines or boulder mosaics – will be Miskwaadesi, Ojibwe for “painted turtle,” regarded as a symbol of Creation and Mother Earth by many Indigenous peoples.

The project will also include amphitheatre seating at the petroform site, the planting of a traditional medicine garden, and opening ceremonies and celebration.

