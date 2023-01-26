Feds announce settlement agreement with Gottfriedson plaintiffs 

By Marc Lalonde

The federal government announced last weekend it had settled with another class of plaintiffs over children taken from their homes and placed in Residential Schools.

The agreement was announced jointly by the band-class plaintiffs Shane Gottfriedson and Garry Feschuk and the government on Saturday.

The settlement will see Canada provide $2.8 billion to be placed in a not-for-profit trust, independent of the government. In addition, the funding disbursement plan, developed by the plaintiffs, will lay out an initial amount of $200,000 for each band class member to support the development of a funding proposal that reflects the objectives and purposes of the Four Pillars.

The Four Pillars include the revival and protection of Indigenous languages, the revival and protection of Indigenous cultures, the protection and promotion of heritage, and wellness for Indigenous communities and their members.

These proposals will be reviewed and used to support the disbursement of the initial kick-start funds, totaling $325 million.

“Our nations started this lawsuit because we saw the devastating impacts that Residential Schools had on our nations as a whole,” said former Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Chief Shane Gottfriedson. “The

Residential School system decimated our languages, profoundly damaged our cultures, and left a legacy of social harms. The effects go beyond my generation. It will take many generations for us to heal. This settlement is about taking steps towards undoing the damage that was done to our nations.”

In addition to the initial settlement, each band class member will receive a share of annual investment income that is available.

Fellow band class plaintiff and former Shishalh Nation Chief Garry Feschuk said it’s about time Canada started making up for its shameful treatment of Indigenous people.

“It has taken Canada far too long to own up to its history, own up to the genocide it committed and recognize the collective harm caused to our nations by Residential Schools. It is time that Canada not only recognize this harm, but help undo it by walking with us,” he said. “This settlement is a good first step.”

Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Marc Miller said he was glad to be part of such an agreement.

“We believe that all survivors deserve justice and the compensation to which they are owed,” Miller said. “As we finalize this settlement, we are reminded of the importance of collaborative dialogue and partnership in resolving historic grievances outside of the court system. Together, we have developed a settlement that will support the Band class members in their healing journeys for generations to come.”

