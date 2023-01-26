‘Special day’ as MBQ announce funding for long term care facility

By Jan Murphy

TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY- Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte Chief R. Donald Maracle hailed the announcement of a new long-term care facility to be built on the Reserve as a “special day.”

Maracle, flanked by Vance Badawey, the parliamentary secretary to the federal Minister of Indigenous Services, and other government officials, on Wednesday announced a $30.25-million commitment in federal funding that will be used to construct a new elder care home in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

The 128-bed long-term care facility will provide homes for a growing elderly First Nations population, plus create jobs and stimulate the local enconomy, the chief told members of the media and attendees at the Mohawk Community Centre on Wednesday morning.

“Today is a very special day,” Maracle said. “It’s the culmination of many, many years of work in collaboration with the province and a number of ministries and also a number of federal departments to to address a longstanding need in our community.

The facility, which will be located at Highway 2 and Huron Brant Drive North in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, will offer critical services to residents, including 24-hour nursing and personal care, social activities and food services while helping to keep connections to language, culture and community. With net-zero carbon and energy-saving components, it will be the community’s first green long-term care home.

Badawey hailed Maracle and his band council as “champions” for the project and said we owe it to those who came before us to take care of them when they’re most vulnerable.

“We have a responsibility to working together, all levels of government, all peoples within a community,” Badawey said. “All too often elders and residents are forced to leave the community and needing long-term care services is part of that reason. Well, no more. The shortage of long-term care facilities on reserves leaves many people socially isolated, feeling disconnected with their community, their families, their neighbours and their friends they grew up. That connection is so, so critical for the holistic wellbeing of that person. Being connected, not just to friends and family, but to language and to culture, heritage and once again community is a critical ingredient to aging well and aging with dignity.”

Badawey spoke personally of the importance of long-term care facilities for Indigenous communities.

“I have personally experienced, being from indigenous background myself, my grandparents and others, their friends, in need of long-term care who needed to be close to their culture, to feel at home, comfortable, safe and having the ability to continue to contribute to the comfort and safety of others around them,” he said. “This home will be a community within the community. I’m extremely pleased to announce that the federal government will be contributing just over $30 million to the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte for the construction of this new elder care home. Twenty-five million is coming through Infrastructure Canada’s Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program and $5.25 million will be coming from Indigenous Services Canada.”

Badawey explained that along with the 128 affordable long-term beds, the facility will feature four designated residential living areas, each consisting of 32 residents’ beds, along with common kitchen dining and congregate areas, nursing station and administrative offices.

“This project is about building healthy and sustainable community. It’s about ensuring that people have the care they need, closer to home, ensuring they can remain surrounded by language, culture and traditions,” he said.

Maracle was all smiles as he announced the project.

“This is a milestone for our community,” the chief said. “It will create 174 jobs, 74 PSW positions and 25 nurses and there will be cooks and cleaners and recreation programmers, grass cutters, maintenance people. There’s a significant economic impact, as well as providing care.”

The chief was reminded of a situation from a few years ago where the need for long-term care was a sad reality.

“Unfortunately, a few years ago I had a close family friend, who was known to many people in the community,” he said. “She had developed dementia and her daughter had to sleep with one eye open, so to speak, just to make sure her mom didn’t wander out. One night she overslept and she woke and noticed that her mom’s bedroom door was open. She immediately got up to look for her and unfortunately she had went outside and she died of exposure in the winter. She froze to death.

“When I look around this room I can see many people here who have somebody that’s going to be in need of long-term care or people who have been in long-term care and know the that the need is there.

Our belief is the strength of a nation is determined by how well you take care of your most vulnerable citizens.”

Maracle noted that of the 78,000 licenced long-term care beds in the province, First Nations residents accounted for only 227 of them.

“When our (elders) are in their most vulnerable years and in the most need of care, the answer shouldn’t be we have no place for you to lay your head,” he said.

Michael O’Byrne, associate regional director general for Indigenous Services Canada, lauded Maracle for his tireless work to bring the project to fruition.

“You pushed me,” he told Maracle in his address. “You pushed the government, you pushed public servants to think bigger, think better in support of your community and your desire the entire time was to do the right thing, which was to get a long-term care facility for your people. You and your team were forceful and consistent and persistent, but always respectful and the result is what we have have today.”

Conservative MP for Hastings-Lennox and Addington Shelby Kramp-Neuman also lauded Maracle for his efforts to see the project through.

“The perseverance and dedication to keep the ball rolling is tremendously hard because there’s going to be obstacles anywhere you go. But in any of my experiences I have had with working with this fine group of people, no is not an answer, no is not an option,” she said.

Work on the facility is expected to begin sometime this summer, Maracle said, with the project’s completion expected to be approximately 18 months later.

“Because (the project is) federally funded will have to be tendered and so that will stimulate the local economy,” Maracle noted.

Due to the lengthy wait list for long-term care beds, Maracle said all beds at the new facility will be filled immediately, including by some elders currently living at the Reserve’s existing Elders’ Lodge.

“I can tell you from what I see, there are quite a few of them will be in need of long-term care and many of them have been died on wait lists to get in a long-term care,” Maracle noted.

