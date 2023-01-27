Austin Fuller leaves behind an incredible life and legacy

By Jan Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative

TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY- Austin Fuller lived the majority of his 101-plus years on Earth a hero.

Whether it was a war hero from his five-plus years serving on the frontlines during the Second World War, whether it was as a role model for fellow Indigenous Canadians, whether it was as a dad to his four children, whether it was as a brother to his three younger siblings or as a husband to his near lifelong wife, Kathryn.

The 101-year-old, who was the last surviving member of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte to have served in the Second World War, passed away Dec. 20, 2022, leaving behind an incredible life and legacy.

“My father was nine years old when he lost his mother,”

Fuller’s oldest daughter, Marilyn Maracle, said inside her home in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory. “He had two sisters, two brothers and his grandparents, who lived here on the Territory. They brought the children up.”

Maracle and her younger brother, Ron Fuller, gathered inside Marilyn’s well-kept and comfy home, gathered around a kitchen table covered in his memorabilia from his distinguished service to discuss their late father’s legacy and life, still an emotional task for the two so soon after losing their dad.

“Dad went to school (on the Territory) when he was younger,” Marilyn said.

The oldest of the four siblings and being raised in a world without their mother surely must have given the elder Fuller a sense of responsibility. He felt responsible for himself, his three siblings, even for his grandparents who helped raise him. But he also felt a sense of responsibility to his country, which, his children said, is what propelled him to join Canada’s armed forces at the age of 18 to serve during the conflict that killed tens of millions.

“I remember Dad saying that he went to Belleville first to try to enlist to serve for his country, but that he was turned away,” Marilyn said.

“Belleville wouldn’t take him because he had broken bone or something,” Ron added.

“Dad was right ready to go,” Marilyn said.

When Belleville wouldn’t allow him to enlist, the determined Fuller set out, on foot, for Prince Edward County in a bid to enlist with the now legendary Hasty Ps. Marilyn recalled her father recounting his trek to Picton.

“A policeman pulled up beside him and dad said the officer asked him if he had any money or if he was simply a vagrant,” Marilyn said. “Dad said yeah, he had a little bit of money and the officer asked him where he was going. Dad told him that he was going to Picton to join the army so the policeman gave

him a ride. They got there late because Dad had walked quite a ways from Belleville to Picton. When he arrived, he said they made him a jam and a peanut butter sandwich because he hadn’t eaten all day. That was how it all started.”

In those days, a desire to fight for your country came naturally, Marilyn said.

“They wanted to fight for their country and they came from all over,” she said. “I remember reading about one guy who came from Toronto (to join the Ps). Dad said he let him know ahead of time that he wanted to join and asked Dad to save a spot for him and he did show up. He eventually was part of the Hasty Ps. There were more than 900 over in Picton.”

Fuller was eventually posted to the Hastings Prince Edward Regiment and landed on Pachino Beach in July 1943 and fought through Sicily, the Italian mainland and into Holland, finishing his service in the war when the Hasty Ps took the surrender of the German Garrison in Amersfoort, Holland. Fuller was discharged from the military in September 1945.

But even from overseas, where he was injured during battle, while fighting for the freedoms we enjoy today, Fuller’s heart and mind weren’t far from home, his daughter said.

“His grandparents were bringing up his brothers and sisters,”

Marilyn said, choking back tears. “So any money that Dad made was sent to his grandparents to help with his brothers and sisters.”

Fuller’s grandfather died while he was serving in the war.

Upon returning from Holland, Fuller met the love of his lifetime, Kathryn, whom he would marry and quickly lay down roots with, creating a family together shortly thereafter.

“They had a lot of good years together,” Marilyn said, “as a matter of fact, 74 years. Of course, everyone has their ups and downs, but to stay together for 74 years, I don’t think you hear that very much today. They lived in their own home right up until Mom was gone,” she said, adding that Fuller stayed at their home until his passing. “Dad looked after mom with the help of the PSWs here on the Territory.”

Their children recall a dynamic duo for parents, with their mom filling the gaps while their dad worked to earn a living, and dad filling the gaps here and there whenever time allowed it.

“We played hockey and stuff,” Ron said, noting that when he was able, Fuller took them to their games. “Mom did a lot of it, but dad always helped (when he could).”

“Dad worked away a lot of the time,” Marilyn said. “He worked in a lot of different places.

“When he came back from the military, he worked on a lot of different things around here. He helped construct the hospital in (Belleville), he worked on the Skyway Bridge,” she said, noting he also worked at a local cement plant before switching careers and earning his electrician’s licence and becoming an electrician.

“That was something,” Ron noted, “because he didn’t have much of an education and he still went through school and became an electrician.”

“Dad was hard worker,” Marilyn said. “He loved his family. I think Ronnie was his favourite. I don’t know why,” she said as both laughed.

After retiring from the workforce, Fuller found many passions to fill his well-earned free time.

“He loved to fish,” Marilyn said. “And he loved to play the piano and do craft work.”

“He had trailers,” Ron chimed in, asking his sister if she recalled how many he had at the height, which she couldn’t recall.

`He was always trading in his trailers and getting bigger ones and bigger ones and there was only him and mom. They liked to do that.”

They never went too far though, Ron said.

“He’d go down by the water and park it and he’d be able to have his boat right there for fishing,” he said.

Fuller even possessed a love for technology.

“He always had his computer and he had an iPad and he used that right up until his death,” Marilyn said, noting that her dad would even offer her tips on cooking that he’d found while scouring the Internet. “After mom passed in 2019, dad did his own cooking and he did everything for himself and he was well into his 90s when he was doing all of that. He was very much into looking everything up on his iPad. It came to a point where he was telling me how I should cook,” she said with a laugh. “Especially pork chops. I wasn’t good at that, but he looked that up and was telling me how I should cook. I said `Dad, I know how to cook,’ but I wasn’t doing something right.”

And then there was professional wrestling, Marilyn said, adding that her dad secretly loved wrestling, even having had taken his kids to live events when they were young.

“He liked to watch wrestling,” Marilyn said. “Mom used to say `Isn’t there something else on TV because he watched that all the time,” she said while they both laughed.

But while Fuller enjoyed many passions over the years, outside of his loving wife, he had one true love, and that was the military.

Marilyn admitted that her dad didn’t go into great detail about his time at war, but he did from time to time revisit a memory of a bombing he witnessed or losing many friends in the conflict.

“He didn’t talk a lot about it, but he would tell the odd story about what he went through there,” she said.

“All these guys that he was at war with were just like brothers to him,” Ron added. “He was over there for five years and he got close to a lot of them.”

Fuller himself suffered a number of injuries while serving for Canada, including partial hearing loss caused by a blast, which worsened over the remainder of his life.

“He could never hear out of that one ear very well,” Marilyn said, adding that he was hospitalized during the war with shrapnel-related injuries as well. “He had shrapnel in his legs, he still had a piece of shrapnel in his head, but unlike so many others, he was able to come home and have us and live a long life.”

“I told dad the good thing about them living so long was my mother took good care of them; real good,” Ron said.

“And vice versa,” Marilyn added. “Dad looked after Mom and did everything for her.”

Born in Shannonville, Fuller’s mother was Indigenous, something he was always proud of, his children said.

“Dad was always proud of his Indigenous background,” Marilyn said. “He lived a lot of his early years here on the Reserve growing up.I know when he was in the war, the people he served with, they always knew that he was Native. He always had mentioned that he had told them where he came from.”

“Austin was a respected elder and veteran and parent and grandfather and neighbour,” Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte Chief R.

Donald Maracle said of Fuller. “He was loved by many.”

Maracle also noted Fuller’s love of his country and the military.

“We talked about the war experiences he had,” Chief Maracle noted. “I knew that he was a good father and husband, but with me he shared stories of his his wartime service. I think this generation owes a debt of gratitude to all of the people who volunteered their services at war times in the Second World War. It might be a different kind of life now had they not stepped up to the plate and did what they needed to do to preserve democracy and peace in the world — and economic stability. We owe a debt of gratitude to that generation and so I had the highest respect for the veterans. Our last Mohawk veteran was Austin Fuller and I had the utmost, highest respect for him.”

Ron noted that his mom and dad twice visited Holland in the years after his service in the Second World War.

“He did interviews over there and when he’d come back, he had pictures and he’d be telling us more about that,” he said with fondness in his voice.

Remembrance Day ceremonies also became a central passion in Fuller’s life.

“He was a dedicated person to the Remembrance Day ceremonies,”

Marilyn said. “We always went to services and dinners at the armories. Dad never missed any of those.” She recounted how after her mother passed away, her dad found a box filled with memorabilia that she had saved from the countless Remembrance Day-related ceremonies they’d attended, including scores of ribbons he’d received each time he attended.

“I don’t know how many she had,” Marilyn said. “It’s still in the basement at their house. Dad put up every ribbon that mom had saved. He didn’t even know that she had saved them over the years. I can’t even guess how many there are.”

“He was really a dedicated person at attending everything,” Ron said, showing off his dad’s military discharge papers from the 1940s.

As a painful battle with sciatica and age began to make getting around more challenging, Fuller still managed to attend every ceremony he could. He also enjoyed watching them on TV.

“He watched the news channels, CNN, and he even had British news and of course Canadian stations. When he couldn’t go to the Remembrance Day ceremonies anymore, he always watched them on TV,”

Marilyn said.

To mark Fuller’s 100th birthday, which happened during the

Covid-19 lockdowns, the family arranged for drive-by congratulations.

“There were a lot of cars,” Marilyn said. “I don’t know how many, but the fire department was there and the police were there and a lot of people, some we didn’t even know. We had him sitting in the yard and people would just toot their horns and wave or drop off a present, things like that.”

By the time of his passing, Fuller was one of a small contingent of living veterans of the Second World War, a distinction that meant he was often approached by the media and others to discuss his memories and the distinction.

“There was a lady from Italy who was writing a book and she wanted to be in touch with dad,” Marilyn said, noting that her dad granted many interviews, including speaking to a documentary producer from the U.S. whose final project has yet to be completed.

Her father, she said, simply enjoyed talking about his life and service to his country.

“The army was a big part of his life,” she said. “It meant so much to him.”

She paused.

“It’s still hard, you know, with Dad not being here.”

Fuller’s legacy will live forever.

“One of the things I asked Austin Miracle and Sonny Miracle to do in 1994 when I became chief was to put together a list of our veterans’ names who had served in the Second World War so we could put a

plaque up with their names on it in Her Majesty’s Chapel of Royal of the Mohawks, Christ Church,,” Chief Maracle said. “They worked very hard at pulling that together.”

It’s fitting that Fuller’s final public appearance was a Remembrance Day ceremony, which he attended at Christ Church despite excruciating pain from his sciatica.

“Dad and I did go to that,” Marilyn said. “He was in the back seat and he had his jacket and his medals on and everything and he was leaning over and asked me to hurry up (and get him there),” she said. “He said `Drive fast, I don’t know how long I’m going to last.’ We got to the church and we were there for 20 minutes and dad said he couldn’t take the pain anymore, so we had to leave.

That tells you what a strong person he was, you know, at 101, he said he would go. And he did.”

Austin Fuller. Hero.

Jan Murphy is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Belleville Intelligencer. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada

