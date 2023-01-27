Brantford Police seeking public’s help in finding missing woman

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service are seeking the public’s assistance to locate missing person, Sarah Jean Ryan, 32.

Ryan was last seen January 24, 2023, at 8:00 p.m., leaving a Lynnwood Drive residence on foot, believed to be heading towards Colborne Street.

Ryan is described as female, white, approximately 130 lbs., 5’6”, with brown, shoulder-length hair, hazel eyes. RYAN has a tattoo of cursive writing along the inside of her right arm (from wrist to underarm), a tattoo of a red bow on her upper chest and the letter “e” on her left ring finger.

She was last seen wearing a black winter coat with fur trim, a white knit toque, green pants, light pink Adidas running shoes and was carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to please contact Constable Catherine Torek of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 ext. 2884. Anonymous information can be provided to Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

Add Your Voice