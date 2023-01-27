West Nipissing concerned about province’s quest for new builds

By David Briggs

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Province of Ontario’s Bill 23,he More Homes Built Faster Act, doesn’t resonate well with many municipalities, and West Nipissing council has decided to send its concerns to Queen’s Park to oppose the bill, as currently written, and encourage the province to work with the municipalities to create housing plans that work for more people.

That’s the overall goal of the province, to create more housing.

In March, 2022, it passed Bill 109, the More Homes for Everyone Act, and on October 25, one day after the municipal election, it introduced the More Homes Built Faster Act.

Overall, the bill is meant “to reduce the up-front costs and `red tape’ for developers” West Nipissing’s planning and building department explained in a memo to council. However, the municipality worries those time saving measures have grave consequences.

Melanie Ducharme, municipal clerk for West Nipissing, outlined some of those concerns. The bill eliminates the need for public meetings regarding applications to build subdivisions. The public and affected owners will still be notified if a subdivision is coming to a road near you, but there is no requirement to hold a public meeting to discuss the development.

The bill also encourages density, and within urban residential land, property owners can create up to three residential units.

These changes over-ride the current by-laws of West Nipissing. While this will reduce red-tape in the re-zoning process to allow for additional dwellings, it doesn’t do much to help those in rural areas. Rural owners still need to apply for additional dwellings, and the municipality wants rural owners to have the same privileges as urban owners.

Another concern the municipality has about the bill is that it greatly limits the right of third parties to appeal a minor variance to one’s land, such as a severance. Your neighbour down the road could divide their land into three lots, build homes on each, and you would have no formal means of appeal.

The municipality assumes this is meant to reduce complaints from the “Not in My Back Yard” folk, but lacking a mechanism to hear “legitimate” third-party appeals concerns West Nipissing council.

Another section of the bill limits a conservation authority’s ability “to review or comment on a development application,” the municipality explained. Currently, West Nipissing does not fall under the jurisdiction of either the Sudbury or the North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority “with regard to matters other than issuance and inspection of permits for on-site sanitary services.”

However, with the bill limiting a conservation authority’s scope regarding development, council expressed concern about possible negative environmental impacts throughout the province.

All of these issues have inspired council to join other municipalities to petition the province to reconsider portions of

Bill-23 and revise the document to better balance the public good with a desire to build as many homes as possible, as soon as possible.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

