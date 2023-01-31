National News
ticker

Nipissing First Nation school uses culture as a teaching tool

January 31, 2023 31 views

 By Kelsey Borgford

 Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Nbisiing Secondary School takes a unique approach to learning.

Since the Nipissing First Nation’s school opened in 1995, Indigenous culture  has been the foundation for students on their educational journey.

 

The school began as an adult education program and has served grades 9  to 12 since 2000. Nbisiing Secondary School hosts a diverse population,  including Cree, Nipissing, Inuit, and non-Indigenous students. Each  student enrolled is able to take part in traditional Indigenous ways of  learning.

 

The Gwajiin Kinoomaagewin Program, or Outdoor Education Program, is  an example. Monique Sawyer, the creator and teacher of the class spends  her days with students doing activities such as harvesting and cooking  moose nose.

 

Jenn O’Driscoll, the vice-principal, says “this program has really  been a great engagement piece for our students, it’s the one class  everyone wants to be in … I think that culture is so much more than a  learning tool at Nbisiing; it is the basis of everything we do and  because of that, the school environment is a very welcoming place.”

 

This idea is reflected in the student wellness program run by Amanda  Bellefeuille, who uses traditional medicines such as sage for smudging  when working with students.

 

Even if a student is not in the Outdoor Education Program, or working  with Bellefeuille, they are still exposed to the culture.

The  classrooms and hallways are filled with vibrant and colourful artwork  from local Indigenous artists, and each morning starts with a song led  by teacher Blair Beaucage on the grandfather drum.

 

The halls of Nbisiing Secondary School, where local Nipissing First  Nation artist Dan Commanda’s art hangs, speaks to the importance of  Indigenous culture.

 

After the song sets the mood for the day, a morning prayer is said in  Anishinaabemowin, the traditional language of Nipissing First Nation.  Blair, who teaches the language in the school, is often the one leading  the prayer.

 

“We work hard to provide a safe learning environment that encourages  students to succeed at their high school diploma while also allowing  them to explore their culture and traditions that will guide them well  beyond their high school years,” says Blair, adding that the school has  seen many students thrive as a result of their unique approach to  learning. This includes Scott Wabano, who will be showing his work at  New York Fashion Week in February.

 

Kelsey Borgford is a  Nbisiing Nishnaabekwe from the Marten clan and is a freelance Local  Journalism Initiative reporter seeking to facilitate the platform of  Indigenous people across Turtle Island through her writing. The Local  Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Manitoba First Nation to sign child welfare agreement with Ottawa, province 

January 31, 2023 28

WINNIPEG- Peguis First Nation is set to become the first Indigenous group in Manitoba to take…

Read more
National News

Congress of Aboriginal Peoples call for end to police brutality in Canada

January 31, 2023 29

TORONTO- A national Indigenous organization is calling on Canadian police forces to make “fundamental changes” to…

Read more

Leave a Reply