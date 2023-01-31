Nipissing First Nation school uses culture as a teaching tool

By Kelsey Borgford

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Nbisiing Secondary School takes a unique approach to learning.

Since the Nipissing First Nation’s school opened in 1995, Indigenous culture has been the foundation for students on their educational journey.

The school began as an adult education program and has served grades 9 to 12 since 2000. Nbisiing Secondary School hosts a diverse population, including Cree, Nipissing, Inuit, and non-Indigenous students. Each student enrolled is able to take part in traditional Indigenous ways of learning.

The Gwajiin Kinoomaagewin Program, or Outdoor Education Program, is an example. Monique Sawyer, the creator and teacher of the class spends her days with students doing activities such as harvesting and cooking moose nose.

Jenn O’Driscoll, the vice-principal, says “this program has really been a great engagement piece for our students, it’s the one class everyone wants to be in … I think that culture is so much more than a learning tool at Nbisiing; it is the basis of everything we do and because of that, the school environment is a very welcoming place.”

This idea is reflected in the student wellness program run by Amanda Bellefeuille, who uses traditional medicines such as sage for smudging when working with students.

Even if a student is not in the Outdoor Education Program, or working with Bellefeuille, they are still exposed to the culture.

The classrooms and hallways are filled with vibrant and colourful artwork from local Indigenous artists, and each morning starts with a song led by teacher Blair Beaucage on the grandfather drum.

The halls of Nbisiing Secondary School, where local Nipissing First Nation artist Dan Commanda’s art hangs, speaks to the importance of Indigenous culture.

After the song sets the mood for the day, a morning prayer is said in Anishinaabemowin, the traditional language of Nipissing First Nation. Blair, who teaches the language in the school, is often the one leading the prayer.

“We work hard to provide a safe learning environment that encourages students to succeed at their high school diploma while also allowing them to explore their culture and traditions that will guide them well beyond their high school years,” says Blair, adding that the school has seen many students thrive as a result of their unique approach to learning. This includes Scott Wabano, who will be showing his work at New York Fashion Week in February.

Kelsey Borgford is a Nbisiing Nishnaabekwe from the Marten clan and is a freelance Local Journalism Initiative reporter seeking to facilitate the platform of Indigenous people across Turtle Island through her writing. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

