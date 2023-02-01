National News
PROVINCIAL WEAPONS UNIT SEIZED NUMEROUS FIREARMS IN BRANTFORD

February 1, 2023 75 views

BRANTFORD, ON -Hundreds of rounds of ammunition and  27 rifles  have been seized from a city residence after Canada Border Services Agency alerted police to a suspicious package.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit (PWEU) and Brant/Oxford OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) joined forces and seized numerous firearms in Brantford.

On January 27, 2023 PWEU and CSCU members, assisted by the Brantford Police Tactical Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence on Nelson Street.

Officers seized a semi-automatic handgun and silencer, two revolvers, 27 rifles, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and multiple ammunition magazines.

The investigation began after the Canada Border Services Agency identified a package with suspicious indicators, addressed to the Nelson Street address.

Slawomir Belina, 48, of Brantford, has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

  • Unauthorized Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm – three counts
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm – two counts
  • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
  • Unauthorized possession of a weapon
  • Breach of firearms regulation-store firearm or restricted weapon – three counts
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device and unsafe storage

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford on March 16, 2023.

