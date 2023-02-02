National News
Brantford Police seeking help locating missing man Dylan Loft

February 2, 2023 32 views

The Brantford Police Service are seeking the public’s assistance to locate missing person, 31-year-old  Dylan LOFT.

LOFT was reported missing by family January 31, 2023, has adopted a transient lifestyle, and is known to frequent the area near Colborne Street and Kiwanis Way.

Loft is described as male, indigenous, approximately 215 lbs., 5’11”, with short, straight, brown hair and brown eyes. LOFT has a tattoo of a diamond on his left hand and the word “Loft” written in script on his right forearm.

Family and police have concerns for his well-being. Anyone with knowledge of Loft’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Detective Torek of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 ext. 2272. Anonymous information can be provided to Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

 

 

