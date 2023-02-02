Brantford Police charge city man in child pornography investigation

BRANTFORD, ONT- A 27-year-old city man is facing a number of child pornography related charges as a result of a May 2022 Brantford Police ICE Unit (Internet Child Exploitation) investigation.

The Brantford Police Service (BPS) ICE Unit received a tip through the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, and launched an investigation in May 2022.

Police said they received information that the accused had allegedly uploaded images of child pornography to his social media account. The investigation determined the social media account in question was linked to a City of Brantford registered address.

On January 31, 2022, Brantford Police Services executed a search warrant at the residence located on June Callwood Way. Several electronic devices were seized by police, in addition to a large amount of illegal cannabis, with an approximate value of $10,000.

During forensic examination of the seized devices, police identified files containing images and video which meet the definition of child pornography as defined by the Criminal Code that included children between the ages of 2-to-12- years-of-age being sexually assaulted.

As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old man from Brantford stands charged with the following:

Making Child Pornography

Making Child Pornography Available

Possession of Child Pornography x2

Possession for the Purpose of Distribution – Illicit Cannabis

The name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victims.

Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Exploitation on the Internet

On March 29, 2007, the Brantford Police Service joined the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Exploitation on the Internet.

The Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet is comprised of the OPP Child Exploitation Section and 27 municipal police services. The online exploitation of children continues to be a challenge for investigators due to its sheer volume, global reach, and anonymity; however, these police partners and the Provincial Government are committed to making a difference in our communities. This Project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

The Brantford Police Service supports this strategy and recognizes that images of children and child abuse placed on the internet lead to perpetual victimization.

For safety tips please visit the Canadian Centre of Child Protection website at www.protectchildren.ca or www.cybertip.ca

Anyone with information relating to internet sexual crimes against children are urged to contact the Brantford Police Service ICE Unit at 519-756-7050. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

