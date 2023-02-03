COLD ALERT:Brantford initiates additional homelessness services

BRANTFORD, ON: With an Extreme Cold Alert in place the City of Brantford has launched additional measures to help the homeless.

A statement Friday, Feb., 3, 2023 outlined how exposure to extreme cold weather can increase the immediate risk of cold-related injuries including hypothermia and frostbite.

It also said cold weather can also increase the risk of cardiovascular-related mortality for up to several days after exposure.

It said:

During a cold alert, focus is placed on promoting access to safe and warm shelter for individuals living in vulnerable conditions with limited heat.

To support homeless and vulnerable individuals when an Extreme Cold Weather Alert is called, the following additional homelessness services are initiated:

No one will be turned away from shelter

Individuals can go to the HRC / Salvation Army at any time, and are able to warm up while being directed to available services

The City’s Emergency Shelter Services has available spaces (beds). If these spaces become occupied, staff can offer shelter in a motel, or provide other supports (for example, transportation to a relative)

If you are in need of supports or are a resident who has concerns about an individual who may require supports or shelter, please note the following support services:

Housing Resource Centre (HRC) – Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

In Person: 255 Colborne St

Phone: 226-227-7692

Email: hrc@salvationarmy.ca

Salvation Army Booth Centre – After hours and weekend access

In-person: 187 Dalhousie Street

Phone: 519-753-4193

Food and Clothing Supports

The Brantford-Brant Food Calendar provides locations, dates, and times of various local meal and food bank programs. Visit www.brantford.ca/FoodbankCalendar to learn more.

