Manitoba makes progress toward monument honouring historic First Nations leader 

WINNIPEG- The Manitoba legislature is one step closer to having its first monument honouring the contributions of First Nations people on the grounds of the historic building.

A committee set up to plan a statue of Chief Peguis has narrowed its selection down to two bidders, who will be asked to submit designs.

The provincial government says the aim is to have the statue in place, just west of the main entrance to the grounds, by the fall of next year.

Chief Peguis helped Scottish settlers when they first arrived in the area that would become Manitoba.

The monument is to pay tribute to Peguis and other chiefs who signed the first treaty in the region.

The government says it is intended to promote reconciliation between First Nations and non-Indigenous Manitobans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2023.

