Elementary schools take to the floor in annual basketball tourney

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Armies of rising basketball stars hit off a new season with a splash today at the Dajoh gym. The all-day junior co-ed basketball tournament brought six elementary schools together from Six Nations and Credit First Nation. “This is our first basketball tournament since COVID 19. It’s really nice to see all the kids come together and enjoy the sport. You can already see – it doesn’t matter if they’re from Jamieson or Emily C General, it doesn’t matter you can just see them catching up with their friends,” Jamieson Elementary School coach Carey-Leigh Vyse explained. “We’ve got lots of kids with great attitudes hitting the court, running,” Kristina, who was overseeing good energy at the refreshment stand added. Tournament organizer…



