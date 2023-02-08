National News
ticker

Feds to fund projects to research, track faraway sources of Arctic pollution 

February 8, 2023 17 views

By Matteo Cimellaro

 Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

More than $2.5 million in federal money is now available for projects seeking to research and monitor plastic pollution and contaminants in the Arctic, Ottawa announced on Monday.

The funding is linked to the Northern Contaminant Program, developed in 1991 to address the harms of plastics and contaminants in one of the least-polluted areas on the planet. Through Indigenous and scientific knowledge, the program seeks to cut down on sources of pollution that make their way to the Arctic and provide information to northern communities about the safety of local foods.

Early studies from the 1990s found northern ecosystems carried a wide variety of pollutants, such as “forever chemicals” (also known as persistent organic pollutants), microplastics and mercury, according to a federal government website.

The region is affected by global pollution but isn’t responsible for its creation, the federal government notes. The pollutants don’t come from local sources but instead travel to the Arctic through the air and water, accumulating in the local food chain.

In a recent peer-reviewed article in Nature Reviews Earth & Environment, researchers linked plastic pollution with climate change, which has contributed to the Arctic warming three times faster than the global average. The article notes concentrations of microplastics in the Arctic Ocean are three times higher than the global average.

Many First Nations and Inuit depend on the local ecosystem for ancestral foods and local economies, contributing to higher risks of exposure to this pollution, according to the federal government.

“Together, with Indigenous partners, scientists are assessing the presence of contaminants and plastics pollution in Northern and Arctic communities,” Dan Vandal, minister of northern affairs, said in a press release.

The funds will provide resources to local projects related to human health, environmental monitoring and research, and public outreach initiatives, with a third of the money going towards the federal government’s Plastics Science Agenda, a co-ordinated plan to research plastics science, the press release said.

Last year, 54 projects were funded through the same program.

Matteo Cimellaro / Canada’s National Observer / Local Journalism Initiative Turtle Island News does not receive LJI funding.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local elementary schools’ annual basket ball tournament took to the floor Tuesday at the Dajoh gym with Six Nations Emily C. General facing off with Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation’s Lloyd S. King Elementary School. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Slider

Elementary schools take to the floor in annual basketball tourney

February 8, 2023 23

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Armies of rising basketball stars hit…

Read more
Local News

SN Elected Council investments and gaming funds keeping deficit down

February 8, 2023 16

Six Nations investments and gaming funds are helping keep Six Nations Elected Council ‘s (SNEC) deficit…

Read more

Leave a Reply