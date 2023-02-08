Editorial
Governance isn’t supposed to be scary…but…

February 8, 2023 54 views

Six Nations Elected Council says it is expecting to run a surplus for the 2022-2023 year thanks mostly to an increase in the community’s gaming dollars. Six Nations received $13 million in funding from the Ontario First Nations Limited Partnership, a $1 million increase over what was expected and add to that the expected $4 million from Brantford’s casino and that adds $17 million to the current band council coffers. Those dollars are not linked to any required spending. At least not from the sources and previous band council’s have provided details on what, if anything, those dollars were spent on. The rest of the band’s funding comes from federal and provincial sources for specific programs and services all outlined in the annual audits. Again not dollars used to offset…

