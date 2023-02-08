Mississaugas Credit FN looking to improve emergency alerts

By Lisa Iesse, Writer MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT FIRST NATION – Changes are in the works to keep the MCFN safe and ensure their voices are heard after the community was put in a lockdown in December when an OPP officer was shot and killed near the community. “Community safety is always our number one priority. There will continue to be community engagement on service and delivery gaps,” MCFN Chief and Council said in a statement released February 2. Thursday’s announcement confirmed that plans are in the works to improve communications and to improve access to critical services for members and updating their emergency policy and tragic events plan. They are also looking at enhancing Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) services. Turtle Island News spoke with Councillor Ashely Sault who explained that…



